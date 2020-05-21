FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council took a step toward helping a local hospital to save $25 million Thursday morning.
The council unanimously voted to approve on second reading Ordinance No. 25-2019/20, which authorizes the refinancing of $86.97 million in bonds issued by McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee.
Bonds are a fixed income investment in which the buyer loans money to the seller in exchange for an agreement to refund the money loaned to the seller at a specific time in the future and regular payments from the seller to the buyer. Usually, these payments are made twice a year.
The ordinance indicates that the hospital system has requested that the county use powers vested in the county and Dillon County — a similar ordinance is making its way through the Dillon County Council — under the South Carolina Hospital Revenue Bond Act to issue bonds for the purpose of refinancing the hospital's outstanding debt of $86.97 million.
Early during the shutdowns to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients at hospitals, the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate from 1.00 to a range of 0.00-0.25 to stay ahead of the economic disruptions caused by the shutdowns. When the federal funds rate is lowered, the interest rates offered by banks and other financial institutions usually drop as well. Basically, the federal funds rate is kept so low that banks can't afford not to lend out the money but since more banks want to lend money, the interest rate they offer individuals and companies looking to take out a loan drops. The idea is to keep the economic system that relies on credit functioning.
Hospitals have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdowns as many hospitals have been forced to cancel or delay "elective" surgeries during the shutdowns, thus depriving them of a potential revenue source. Also, the threat of COVID-19 likely keeps some people who would visit a hospital from doing so, also lowering revenues for hospitals.
Though the bonds will be issued by Florence and Dillon counties, neither county will have any obligation to pay any part of the bonds back.
Basically, the ordinance calls for the counties to collectively issue $86.97 million in bonds.
The bonds will be issued and secured pursuant to a trust agreement between Florence County, Dillon County, and the United States National Bank Association, according to the ordinance. The ordinance also indicates that the hospital system has arranged for the sale of the bonds to BB&T Community Holdings Company.*
At the same time the bonds are issued, Florence County, Dillon County, and McLeod will enter into a loan agreement under which the amount received by the counties when they sell the bonds to BB&T is then immediately loaned to McLeod.
McLeod then issues an obligation, Obligation No. 16, which obliges it to pay the money back to Florence and Dillon counties.
The agreement between Florence County, Dillon County, and the United States National Banking Association assigns the rights of the county to receive payment from McLeod in the obligation it issued to the banking association as trustee for the buyer. This is the sole mechanism for buyer of the bonds to receive payment. Thus, neither county will be under any obligation to pay any debts under the agreement.
The lack of obligation under this type of agreement is also outlined in the South Carolina Hospital Revenue Bond Act according to Smith.
The ordinance will likely be up for third and final reading at the June meeting of the county council.
In other action Thursday, the council also:
- Approved on third and final readings two ordinances amending the county’s land development code, and an ordinance which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds providing there are excess funds to be used.
- Approved on second reading ordinances that authorize the issuance of $5.09 million in bonds for economic development projects, the modification of the county’s budget for the current fiscal year, and that establish the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.
- Conducted public hearings of six ordinances: Ordinance No. 23-2019/20, which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds; Ordinance No. 24-2019/20, which authorizes the issuance of $5.09 million in bonds for economic development projects; Ordinance No. 25-2019/20, which authorizes the refinancing of bonds issued by McLeod Regional Medical Center; Ordinance No. 26-2019/20, which authorizes modifications to the county’s budget for the current fiscal year; Ordinance No. 27-2019/20, which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds; and Ordinance No. 01-2020-21, which establishes the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.
- Appointed Mary Bines to the Developing Communities Commission and Fronnie Pettigrew to the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee from Council District 4.
- >> Awarded a contract in the amount of $522,227.56 to be funded from Capital Project Sales Tax II funds to C.R. Jackson of Florence to resurface several roads in Council District 9.
- Approved the use of $73,037 from the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Department funds to purchase seven battery-operated rams from Holmatro of Glen Burnie, Md., using the Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchasing Contract.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $51,100 from Council District 8 infrastructure and road system maintenance fee funds for work on the South Cashua Drive Connector.
- >> Awarded a contract in the amount of $40,005 from previously approved council districts road system maintenance fee funds and $2,933 in public works funds to Kirven Construction of Darlington for the paving and rocking of Timberwood Road.
- Authorized the hiring of Transystems in the amount of up to $21,584.86 for construction engineering and inspection services on the District 9 roads.
- Approved the allocation of up to $16,500 in Council District 4 infrastructure funding to assist the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department with the purchase of two generators.
- Approved the allocation of up to $7,500 from Council Districts 2 and 6 ($3,850 from each) infrastructure funds for repairs to the shelter and parking lot at Dewitt Bluff Landing.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $1,800 from Council District 3 infrastructure funding for the removal and replacement of asphalt entrances at 1739 Mandeville Drive.
- Awarded a contract to Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas of Chesterfield for e-waste disposal services at four county manned-convenience centers.
- >> Declared two Dodge Chargers, two John Deere mowers, and a Polaris Ranger UTV as surplus and authorized their disposal via GovDeals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.