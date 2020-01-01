EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Florence County's traffic enforcement unit members ended 2019 in much the same way they started the year — on patrol with an eye out for impaired drivers and speeders.
Their work, along with the work of other agencies, paid off in 2019 which saw an overall reduction in traffic fatalities year over year from 42 in 2018 to 34 in 2019.
There were also overall reductions in the number of collisions and other key categories, said Lt. Tony Fox, who heads up the unit for the sheriff's office.
It was a productive night for them and for other agencies working a holiday notorious for alcohol consumption and impaired driving.
The four traffic enforcement deputies on the road accounted for two DUI arrests, three fugitive apprehensions, one arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and an arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm, Fox said Wednesday morning.
Florence recorded a traffic fatality Tuesday morning, but overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there were no traffic fatalities in the county.
"We're trying to do the fatality reduction through education and enforcement with emphasis on education," Fox said. Not every traffic stop ends with a citation; many come with warnings and admonitions to drive more safely.
"The overall goal is to make sure we have a reduction in fatalities," Fox said.
Initial plans for Tuesday night called for a series of traffic checkpoints in tandem with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, another agency fighting to reduce traffic fatalities.
That didn't work out as planned, though, because troopers got tied up out of Florence County.
Fox said the deputies did team up with DNR, though, and conduct two checkpoints — one on Oliver Road in Effingham and a second on Dozier Boulevard in Florence.
Fox said that the deputies, who started their shifts at 2 p.m., wrapped up operations at 2 a.m.
