FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators continue to work to identify the skeletal remains that were found in October off Old No. 4 Highway near U.S. 52 south of Florence. That work won't stop until the remains have been identified.
Almost three months on, investigators know more than they did but not whose remains they are.
"Even though it was skeletonized, it was sent to MUSC for an autopsy," said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, whose office is on point in the quest to identify the remains.
At MUSC, the skeleton was put back together and checked for indications of stab or bullet wounds. The scientists there gave investigators their best assessment that the person was most likely a Caucasian female, young and short – and that they didn't see evidence of trauma.
"We sent the skeletal remains also to the Charleston County Coroner's Office," von Lutcken said. "They have an onboard forensic anthropologist.
"They put it together, once again, and they sent us a report. They didn't note any trauma, but there are some bones missing."
Based on the assessments, he said the remains are probably a Caucasian female, 4-foot-10 to 5-2 tall who was 35 to 50 years old.
And while that is more information than they had initially, von Lutcken emphasized that this is all "probably" and that Caucasian covers a broad range of ethnicities from Asian Indian to Hispanic and many ethnicities between.
"She had on shorts. We're thinking she was placed there in the warmer months," he said. "Based on skeletalization, the root growth, the bones, the debris, they're saying she's been there six months to three years.
"The area where she was found is an area that, I won't say is traveled regularly, but is used. There were people there in the spring and never saw her there. With the heat and the humidity and all the environmental conditions you have to take into account, the insects, the predation, we're going with the six month period as about right. Spring."
"Anything we had local has been ruled out. Even the surrounding area, the Pee Dee area. Chesterfield has one missing, but this is female and theirs is male," he said.
Two missing people from Kingstree have also been ruled out.
"So far we're at zero," von Lutcken said.
The coroner said that he is leaning toward it being a situation where somebody brought the body there and left it.
"The girl, if she was local, somebody would have reported her missing a long time ago," he said.
"You don't want to say it's become a waiting game to see what comes up. But it is. We're continuing to look into it.
"It's been this long now and it's starting to go cold."
Von Lutcken said that a forensic sketch of the woman is being prepared, and he'll release it when it is complete.
"Everybody's got somebody, in my opinion," von Lutcken said. "You have an aunt and uncle somewhere. A distant cousin. Everybody has somebody. You're not just void. Most people have somebody. This young lady right here has somebody somewhere. Somebody is missing her."
Information on the remains has been entered into a national database that includes DNA and forensic odontology records.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372, CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
