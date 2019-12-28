FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car test-drive ended with shots fired at one location and a crash at a second location.
A man and his mother were test driving a vehicle and when they returned to their Day Street residence the suspect, who had mental health problems, became agitated and started shooting a gun at a neighbor's home, said Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
The suspect took the car and fled where he ended up going west in the east-bound lanes of East Palmetto Street and crashed near South McCall Boulevard, Kirby said.
Deputies were en route to the shooting call when the crash happened.
Deputies took the suspect into custody at the crash scene.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, Kirby said.
The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway patrol.
