FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are looking for a man they want to question in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a person on West Lucas Street early Friday morning.
At about 3 a.m. the victim, at a motel, was approached by a masked individual who demanded money at gunpoint, according to a Florence County Sheriff's Office release.
The suspect fled the scene in a green 1999 Honda automobile and led deputies on a pursuit into Darlington County before he escaped on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
Investigators want to question Leron Kalikia Davis Of 319 E. Bond Street, Marion, as a person of interest in the incident. Davis is is described As a 20 year old male, about 5'10" tall who weighs about 190 pounds and has short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Davis is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
