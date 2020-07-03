FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a man they want to question in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a person on West Lucas Street early Friday morning.
At about 3 a.m. the victim, at a motel, was approached by a masked individual who demanded money at gunpoint, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The robber fled in a green 1999 Honda and led deputies on a pursuit into Darlington County before he escaped on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
Investigators want to question Leron Kalikia Davis of 319 E. Bond Street, Marion. Davis is described as a 20-year-old male, about 5 feet 10 who weighs about 190 pounds and has short hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
