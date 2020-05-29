FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man sought by investigators for the armed robbery of a West Lucas Street convenience store was arrested Friday by law enforcement officers.
Kingyatti Keon Brown was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and Florence Police officers on North McQueen Street -- an arrested based on an anonymous tip generated by a May 27 article in which a reward for his arrest was offered.
Brown is is charged with entering a convenience store on West Lucas Street in Florence on Jan. 7 where he demanded money from the store clerk, at gunpoint, and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a sheriff's office release Friday afternoon.
Brown will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
“We appreciate the assistance of the public in helping to apprehend this suspect,” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said through the release. “Without the support of the citizens of Florence County, we would not be able to do our job.”
