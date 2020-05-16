FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday made three arrests as part of an ongoing investigation with the Florence Police Department.
Special operations deputies working with narcotics investigators Friday arrested two suspects at a hotel at the US 52/Interstate 95 interchange.
Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 24, 1111 North Irby Street, Florence, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Cooper was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 9:01 a.m. Saturday and, as of early Saturday afternoon, had not yet had an initial appearnce before a magistrate to set bond.
Shyheim Taleke Smith, 25, of 1320 Dixie Street, Unit B, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Smith was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 9:23 a.m. Saturday and, as of early Saturday afternoon, had not yet had an initial appearnce before a magistrate to set bond.
Friday deputies also picked up a suspect wanted on several warrants issued by Florence police.
Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 23, of 1026 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, was picked up on Old River Road in Pamplico on outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a park and leaving a vehicle unattended. The detention center's Website also indicates his bond on a previous arrest was revoked. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 5:36 p.m. Friday and has not yet had his bond set.
Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the investigation that lead to the three arrests is continuing.
