EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to locate a missing Florence County woman.
According to investigators, Sherri Michelle Lee, age 43, of North Mathews Road in Scranton, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Monday on North Old Georgetown Road near Coward.
Lee might be associated with a 2008 burgundy Honda Accord bearing S.C. license plate QVW172, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Lee is described as a white female standing approximately 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 260 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.