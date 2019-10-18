FLORENCE, S.C. — Target and the Florence County Sheriff's Office teamed up Friday to help students in three communities be better prepared for cold weather.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the retailer offered the grant and 8,500 agencies applied for it. The sheriff's office was one of three recipients awarded funds — $3,000.
Timmonsville, Johnsonville and Pamplico schools gave a list of students in need to deputies who went shopping Friday and then later delivered the supplies that included coats and shoes, Kirby said.
"We sure hope this helps with the school year," Kirby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.