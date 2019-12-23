EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking into how a prisoner escaped Sunday from the Florence County Detention Center.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, inmate Bryce Wayne Altman, 21, of 320 Chapman Drive in Johnsonville, escaped the booking area of the facility through a partially open door that had malfunctioned.
He was caught approximately 90 minutes later roughly 1.5 miles from the detention center.
“The Florence County Detention Center is a very secure facility manned by skilled and dedicated personnel who take their jobs seriously,” Sheriff Billy Barnes said, according to a news release. “We sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Highway Patrol, DNR and the public to apprehend Altman as quickly as we did.
“We are reviewing this incident as well as our policies and procedures to determine how Altman escaped our facility and will make any changes necessary to ensure that this does not happen again. The safety of our community is our paramount duty.”
During his escape, Altman wrestled free from a corrections officer who attempted to keep him from exiting. Pursuant to established protocol, the detention center immediately was placed on lockdown and the escape siren was activated to notify the public of the escape. A press release was also sent to local news media to advise the public in the area of the detention center to shelter in place.
All Florence County Sheriff’s Office personnel were immediately activated to apprehend Altman. FCSO SWAT, SRT, Canine Tracking Team and Aviation Division (Raptor I) with assistance from the SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) and SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) quickly established a perimeter in the area of Friendfield Road, Drag Strip Road and Lynch’s River.
Several citizen sightings were called in to E-911, and at one point, Altman is alleged to have wrestled with an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper and unsuccessfully attempted to commandeer his patrol vehicle.
Altman was later apprehended approximately 1.5 miles from the Detention Center at approximately 3 p.m.
Altman was admitted to the Florence County Detention Center at approximately 6 p.m. Friday on charges of breach of trust, malicious injury to property, burglary (second degree) and financial card fraud. A Florence County magistrate set bond for Altman’s release earlier Sunday.
Altman will now face additional charges of escape and resisting arrest. Under South Carolina law, escape is a felony punishable by a fine in the discretion of the court or up to 10 years in prison, or both.
