COWARD, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon and arrested two people as a result.
Deputies searched a Coward residence about 2 p.m. after they received complaints from the community, said Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.
As a result they seized a quantity of methamphetamine.
Deputies arrested James Gray of Coward on a charge of possession of stolen goods and possession of a controlled substance, Kirby said.
Deputies also arrested Kelsey Moss and charged her with possession of methamphetamine, Kirby said.
The chief deputy said that anybody with information about drug activity in their neighborhood can contact him by phone at 843-409-1537.
