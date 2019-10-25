FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.
Mekhi Christopher Rush, 15, of 637 Jeffords Street, Florence, was last seen at his residence Friday, according to a release from the agency.
At this time, Investigators do not believe Rush is in imminent danger.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Rush is asked to contact investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Androids. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
