SUMTER, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.
Boone, 54, pleaded to charges of embezzlement of less than $10,000 and misconduct in office before Judge William A. McKinnon.
The sentence was suspended by McKinnon to five years probation with the possibility of removal of probation after 18 months if Boone pays the money he owes back. McKinnon ordered mandatory substance abuse screening and mental health counseling. Boone also gets credit for one day served in jail.
The attorney general's office described that Boone changed how he ran the department in 2018 including disappearing for days at a time. Shortly after marrying the former Anna Curlington, Boone purchased a new house and his wife a new vehicle.
A portion of Boone's improper expenditures are related to items for his wife's vehicle and other personal items for his family.
Boone reportedly used a federal account to spend money and a county account to live above his means.
Boone and his attorney, Butch Bowers, signed an order of restitution saying he owed more than $15,000 to Florence County and his campaign account.
A lien also will be filed against Boone's retirement accounts.
The state did not recommend a sentence but asked if probation was given, that substance abuse and mental health screening be given and whatever treatment recommended be followed.
Bowers said there was no doubt Boone had a serious lapse in judgment and betrayed the trust of the people of Florence County. He added that Boone had taken responsibility for his actions and had served the county for more than 30 years.
He also said Boone had sought treatment for "PTSD-like" symptoms.
Bowers requested probationary sentencing but with voluntarily treatment instead of mandatory treatment.
Boone said he was very embarrassed. He said he had absolutely made bad decisions but that he took full responsibility for his actions.
He also said he felt great and there was no doubt that he would be a better citizen.
Boone said his family has been through a lot and asked for consideration of that in sentencing.
Boone also apologized to agents of the State Law Enforcement Division particularly for embarrassing them after an October 2018 shooting.
McKinnon took a short recess to consider Boone's sentence.
Jan. 20 had been set as a trial date for Boone.
Boone, Florence County's sheriff since 2004 and an employee of the sheriff's office since 1987, was arrested and suspended on April 24, 2019.
On that Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Boone on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
The embezzlement offenses are statutory felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each and a fine at the discretion of the court.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years.
After Boone was arrested, he was transported to Columbia where a bond hearing was held before Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
Benjamin set Boone’s bond as a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring and a no contact order for the sheriff’s department. She later removed the requirement of electronic monitoring.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Boone the same day and appointed former Florence County Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes as interim sheriff. Barnes previously served from 1974-1993.
The next day, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced that Boone, a former president, was no longer a member of the organization.
Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
His bond remained the same.
Boone had been filing campaign financial disclosures for a potential 2020 run but stopped filing them after he was indicted.
Five people — Republicans Glen Kirby, the current chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, and T.J. Joye; and Democrats Darrin Yarborough, Frizell Moore and Jody Lynch — have declared for the office.
On Nov. 3, exactly one year before the 2020 general election, an election date was set by state law. No special election will be needed and the sheriff’s position will be filled on Nov. 3, 2020 with Barnes serving until then.
