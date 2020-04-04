FLORENCE, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic first forced Florence County's senior centers to close on March 17 and then the catering service the organization used for its meals-on-wheels program shut down because of the pandemic.
"The Senior Citizens Association was then faced with hard decisions and fast coordinating in order to pull off feeding 150 seniors each day," according to a release from the Senior Citizens Association of Florence County.
On March 27, the association partnered with Woodstone BBQ, Newspring Church and United Way of Florence to deliver chicken bog meals to 102 seniors in the city of Florence.
“These types of partnerships and community volunteers were critical, and alone, we couldn’t have done it without the willingness to pull together and make it happen. Woodstone accepted the challenge Thursday night and had all 102 plates ready by 10:30 the next morning.” said Jesseca Bonnoitt, marketing coordinator for the Senior Citizens Association.
“The agency and U.S. Foods partnered to provide 300 frozen boxes that contained seven days of meals and 400 shelf-stable meals that contained another seven days' worth of meals to distribute among their homebound clients and some of their group dining clients. Duke Energy made a donation to SCA that offset the cost of this food shortage. Just another act of kindness that helped sustain SCA’s homebound meal program,” said Linda Mitchell Johnson, executive director.
The meals are meant to last two to three weeks for the seniors and the agency is working to bridge the gap and provide for homebound seniors during the crisis.
The agency said it has been challenged to store the frozen meals and a Go Fund Me Page has been started to raise money to buy a stand-up freezer for the organization. The link is on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.