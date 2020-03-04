FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party will be getting a leg up in its efforts to make Florence County red.
Leighton Gray Smith, who has worked in several political campaigns, will be training 30-50 predetermined volunteers to effectively canvass and provide telephone support for the many candidates who will seek to continue to or to represent the residents of Florence County.
The training is an initiative of the South Carolina Republican Party to provide professional training and new apps to help more Republicans get elected.
The training provided and the support network it creates will be available for use by all Republican candidates seeking reelection or election to an office in Florence County.
Making the county as red as possible is a listed goal of the county party.
