FLORENCE, S.C. — Attendance at the Florence County Republican Party's monthly meetings has grown by 75% in 2019.
Party Chairman Mike Page confirmed this week that membership in the county party had increased by 65% and the average attendance at its meetings had increased from the mid-30s to 89 year over year. Information presented at the party's Christmas celebration indicates the average membership income to the party had risen to $30.
The party's attendance has grown so much that it is changing the time and dates of the monthly meetings from 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Floyd Conference Center to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday at Poynor Adult Education Center.
Page credited the growth to the party having a more defined purpose with goals. He said the party was making efforts to reach as many people as possible. Page also credited the leadership team for working to make the growth happen, especially the efforts in outreach and communication.
He said that some people attending the meetings now may be more aware of how unfair President Donald Trump has been treated and are being drawn to their local party as a result.
Page added that the party's goals are to increase membership and increase attendance by another 50% in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.