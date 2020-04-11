COLUMBIA, S.C. — A seventh Florence County resident was among eight total in the state who died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. A total of 155 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were reported by DHEC Saturday afternoon.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.
The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties. There were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties. There was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester county.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (4), Greenville (17), Greenwood (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (27), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (4), Union (2), York (2).
In the Pee Dee Florence County reports 66 cases, seven of whom have died. Darlington County reports 37 cases, Chesterfield County 22 cases, Williamsburg County 15 cases, Marlboro County 13 cases, Marion County six cases and one death and Dillon County three cases.
Around the Pee Dee Clarendon County reports 85 cases and fourth deaths, Kershaw County reports 178 cases and four deaths, Horry County reports 132 cases and seven deaths and Georgetown County reports 32 cases and one death.
Dillon County lost two cases from its total count as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of another state.
As of April 10, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,993 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,182 positive and 8,811 were negative. A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Saturday morning, 5,657 hospital beds are available and 6,012 are utilized, which is a 51.5% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
SCDHES predicts that it is 18 days until South Carolina sees its daily deaths peak at 15 and for the state to hve recorded a total of 572 cases by Aug. 4.
The average age of those who have died from the virus is 75 and 65 percent of the victims are male.
African-American residents account for 46 percent of the reported deaths from the virus while whites account for 41 percent. Whites account for 54 percent of those who test positive for the virus while African-Americans account for 38 percent.
