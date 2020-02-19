FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County is "right where it should be" in preparations for the Feb. 29 South Carolina Democratic primary.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, told the commission Tuesday night that the election office was around 85-90% prepared for the election, right where it should be.
Alford said absentee voting would be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on Election Day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on Election Day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before Election Day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and are serving as jurors.
There are two ways to cast an absentee ballot in South Carolina: in-person or by mail.
To cast a ballot in person, take a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to the Florence County Election Commission office at 219 Third Loop Road, fill out an application and cast your ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
To cast a ballot by mail, either download an application form online from the South Carolina Election Commission’s website or request an application form by mail, phone, fax or email to the Florence County Election Commission. The application must be returned to the Florence County Election Commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on the date of the election to return their ballot in person or by mail to the Florence County Election Commission.
The website of the South Carolina Election Commission is scvotes.org. To locate the absentee ballot application form, click Get My Absentee Application in the mySCvotes box on the right hand side of the page.
The phone number of the Florence County Election Commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. Email addresses listed on the state election website are dalford@florenceco.org and bscott@florenceco.org.
Alford said that over 800 people had already requested a mail ballot or had voted in person in the election so far.
