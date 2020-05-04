COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twelve new coronavirus cases in Florence County and four in Darlington County were reported Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, DHEC announced 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.
Florence County now has had 348 cases and 16 deaths. The number of cases ranks fifth in the state behind Richland County (977), Greenville (788), Charleston (464) and Lexington County (432).
Darlington County has had 144 cases and two deaths.
The rate in Florence County per 100,000 people is 251.64. That’s the seventh highest rate in the state.
The rate in Darlington County is 216.16. That ranks No. 11 in the state.
Six deaths that were reported Monday occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1) and York (1).
Clarendon County has had 232 cases and 24 deaths. Its rate of 687.51 cases per 100,000 people by far is the highest in the state. Second on that list is Lee County with a rate of 404.09.
On Monday, DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 23. On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
To date, South Carolina has had an estimated 41,507 cases to go with its 6,757 confirmed cases for a total of 48,264.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Florence County has had an estimated 2,138 cases to go with its 348 confirmed cases for a total of 2,486.
Darlington County has had an estimated 885 cases to go with its 144 confirmed cases for a total of 1,029.
