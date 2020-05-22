FLORENCE, S.C. — The next budget of Florence County includes a reduction in projected accommodations tax revenue.
On Thursday, the Florence County Council approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 01-2020/21, which sets the county's budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The county is budgeting to receive $2.7 million in local accommodations taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This is a 10% decrease from the $2.97 million budgeted for the current fiscal year. The county is also budgeting to receive $1.41 million in local hospitality taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year, a 15.5% decrease from the $1.67 million budgeted for the current fiscal year.
These decreases were factored into the budget to account for economic uncertainty and the long-term effects of traveling habits from the threat of COVID-19. Also, many expect a resurgence of cases during the winter months, which could result in more shutdowns.
The county is also budgeting to receive the same amount in local government funding from the state, $5.69 million, because the General Assembly has not yet set the state budget for the next fiscal year.
Information provided to the council notes that the county would receive $273,618 more if the General Assembly provided funding at the legally mandated level.
The proposed budget includes a 1.4-mill increase for the general fund for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.
One mill is equal to one thousandth of a dollar per $1 of assessed property value. For example, if a county has a tax rate of 90 mills, real property in the county would be taxed at a rate of $90 per every $1,000 of assessed property value. Florence County uses a ratio to determine the value of the property that's assessed for taxes.
The general fund millage will be raised from 78.2 to 79.6.
The increase, according to the budget ordinance, is to fund an approximate $352,250 total increase in the employer contribution to the South Carolina Retirement System and the Police Officers' Retirement System, a $116,456 increase in law enforcement tort liability insurance premiums, a $65,000 increase in property insurance premiums, and funding four positions at $231,991 in the Florence County Sheriff's Office that were previously funded by grants.
The proposed budget also includes a 2.4-mill increase in the debt service fund from 12.5 to 14.9 mills.
However, these increases are offset by reductions in millage for other funds. Those reductions include a 0.5-mill decrease in the Florence Fire District Operating Fund from 19.5 to 19 mills, a 0.3-mill decrease in the Florence Fire District debt service fund from 4.4 mills to 4.1 mills, and a decrease from 9.8 mills to 4.9 mills for Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The millage for the technical college was temporarily increased for the current fiscal year after the millage was inadvertently left off tax notices for the previous fiscal year.
Overall, 12 of the county's funds project increased revenue for the next fiscal year. Those include the General Fund (from $62.86 million to $63.95 million), the Debt Service Fund (from $5.68 million to $7.35 million) and the Economic Development Capital Project Fund (from $3.02 million to $3.72 million).
Other funds to be budgeted less money include the District Rocking and Paving Fund (from $1.61 million to $1.28 million), the Sheriff's Camp Fund (from $38,845 to $36,103), the road maintenance fund (from $4.06 million to $3.43 million), and the Solid Waste Management Fund (from $4.382 million to $4.375 million).
The Fire and First Responder Fund ($6.88 million), the 65% ($250,000) and the 30% state accommodations taxes ($100,000) remain the same.
The ordinance will likely be up for third and final reading at the June meeting of the county council.
