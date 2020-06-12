Florence County Progress receives infrared thermometers to share with businesses

FLORENCE — Florence County Progress has received 176 noncontact infrared thermometers from the S.C. Department of Commerce that it will offer to its member businesses to use to take employees’ temperatures as they return to work.
The first shipment of 76 has arrived, said Cameron Packett, membership relations manager of Florence County Economic Development Partnership/Florence County Progress. She said the organization is expecting the next shipment of 100 soon.
Packett said Florence County Progress has about 235 members and that the thermometers will be offered first to top-level members and on down until they run out.
“We have already contacted pacesetter members, and when we get our next shipment we will contact general members,” Packett said.
She said in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, FEMA allocated a specific number of these thermometers to each state for private-sector use.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is providing thermometers to each county economic development office on a per capita basis,
The thermometers are designated for private businesses with a high degree of person-to-person interaction.
“Workplaces with unmet needs may need to pursue, independent of the federal government, the acquisition of additional thermometers,” said an email sent from the S.C. Department of Commerce. “However, this initiative is recognition of the critical role the private sector plays in disease control and mitigation.”
Packett said she is excited to be able to offer the thermometers to member businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Most of our members are doing well,” she said. “Some were struggling, especially in the hospitality industry, when the shutdown occurred, but all seem to be recovering.”
