Florence County Progress hosts holiday networking event at Seminar Brewing

FLORENCE, S.C.
Business leaders in the community came together for a holiday networking event on Tuesday hosted by Florence County Progress, the private arm of Florence County Economic Development Partnership, at Seminar Brewing on West Lucas Street.
“This has been an annual event for many years,” said Cameron Packett, membership relations manager for Florence County Economic Development Partnership/Florence County Progress. “This is the second year it’s been held at Seminar/Downtown Southern Funk. This is one of our most popular networking events of the year.”
Packett said members have a chance to form and maintain meaningful business relationships through the networking events.
“We’re happy to hold the event at Seminar Brewing/Downtown Southern Funk — it’s a win/win for everyone involved,” he said.
Trevor Carter, general manager of Seminar Brewing said the business loves to get businesses and people in the community out for a night of fellowship and networking. He said it gives his business an opportunity to show the community what it does.
Seminar Brewing has been at its current location, 551 W. Lucas St. in Florence, since August 2017. Carter said it is a brewery and a restaurant. The business distributes beer in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
“We were Florence’s first production brewery,” he said. “And we have the best beer in the Pee Dee.”
Terry Dingle, associate vice president of human resources at Florence-Darlington Technical College, said he came for the fellowship and networking. He said he is also with the Economic Development Partnership.
“This event is all about networking,” he said.
Joe W. King, executive director of Florence County Economic Development Partnership, said he was very pleased with the attendance Tuesday night.
He said everyone seemed to be in a good mood and enjoying the event.
He said the Economic Development Partnership puts this event on for its partners in business to thank them for their support and what they do.
