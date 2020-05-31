FLORENCE, S.C. — Democrats under 40 years of age have a new home in Florence County.
Quanisea Moses and Tim Streit recently organized a Florence County chapter of the Young Democrats organization.
Streit, who previously served as the campaign manager for Democratic House candidate Mike Brank, credited Moses with the idea and initiative to build the group.
Moses said she wanted to create a Young Democrats organization after she returned to the area following her time at Claflin University.
Claflin is a historically black private university in Orangeburg. Notable alumni include Cecil J. Williams, a photographer known for documenting the Palmetto State's civil rights movement; Leo Twiggs, the first African American to receive a doctorate from the University of Georgia; and state Rep. Joseph Jefferson.
Jefferson represents House District 102, which includes parts of Berkeley and Dorchester counties in the state's Lowcountry.
Moses said she was the first female vice president and president of Claflin's Democratic organizations, and she wanted to continue to be involved in politics when she returned to the Florence area after graduation.
The group recently held its organizational meeting and named Moses the chair of the organization, Streit as vice chair, Deidre Griffin as second vice chair, Brank as the treasurer and Renaldo Williams as the group's secretary.
Streit said the group had received interest from Isaac Wilson and Chaquez McCall.
Wilson is running against Republican incumbent Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. for state House District 63. McCall is one of several Democrats seeking an at-large seat on the Florence City Council.
Streit added that the group has received the support of the Florence County Democratic Party but continued to say that the groups are separate and distinct, although members can be a part of both groups.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. For information on how to attend or how to join, visit the Young Democrats of Florence County's Facebook page, facebook.com/YoungDemsFlorenceCounty.
