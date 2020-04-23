COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina is closing in on 5,000, and the number in Florence County is closing in on 200.
An additional 161 cases in the state and 19 in Florence County were announced Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Ten additional deaths in the state also were announced, bringing the total to 150.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.
The total number of cases in Florence County now is 195.
The deaths occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6).
As of April 23, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,615 positive and 11,365 were negative. A total of 44,463 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Thursday morning, 4,747 hospital beds were available and 6,642 were utilized, which is a 58.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
