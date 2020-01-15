FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents have an opportunity learn about the city's eight Green Book sites.
The Florence County Museum will present a free public lecture by Cherish Thomas, registrar of the Florence County Museum, and Dr. Meredith Love, professor of English at Francis Marion University, about "The Negro Motorist Green Book" and Florence’s Green Book sites, including Florence’s most renowned site, the Ebony Guest House.
The "Negro Motorist Green Book" served as a travel guide for African Americans for more than 30 years, providing advice and recommendations on safe places to eat, drink, sleep, shop, and buy fuel when traveling in Jim Crow-era America.
The book was first published in 1936 by a New York City mailman named Victor Hugo Green.
With the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, "The Negro Motorist Green Book" slowly began phasing out of publication, ceasing altogether in 1967.
The lecture will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Florence County Museum at 111 W. Cheves St.
For more information, contact the Florence County Museum at 843-676-1200 or visit museum's website at flocomuseum.org.
