FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council took another step Thursday toward the development of industrial property near Scranton.
The council voted to authorize the conveyance of three acres property diagonally across from the K.J.'s warehouse on East W. Lee Flowers Road to Santee Electric Cooperative for use as an electric substation.
The substation probably would be used to provide power to an industrial park being developed by the county and Santee Electric on the site.
County property tax records indicate that the county recently purchased roughly 50 acres of property at the site for $867,000 on Jan. 24.
Already, the land on that property is being cleared of trees.
The property is identified on the North Eastern Strategic Alliance website as property in the Scranton Industrial Park. The alliance’s 2019 annual report also describes the property as one of the highest properties identified by a third party for economic development.
The county also voted to approve the purchase of a 40-acre property to be used for industrial development off of S.C. 327.
The purchase would cost the county $400,000, which would be funded from the county's economic development fund balance.
In February, the council approved on the third and final reading an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $22 million in general obligation bonds to fund purchase of unspecified real property (land), buildings and other infrastructure to be used for economic development in the county.
The council also approved on second readings two ordinances amending the county's zoning code.
Ordinances approving the refunding of $86.7 million in bonds issued by McLeod Health in 2010, ratifying the county's budget, specifying the expenditure of excess capital project sales tax revenue and establishing the county's tax rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year were introduced at the meeting.
The council also approved resolutions approving the refinancing of bonds by McLeod Health, declaring April as Fair Housing Month and naming a road in the Timmonsville area Pandora's Path.
Also, the council:
- Approved the expenditure of up to $40,933 in Council District 9 infrastructure funding for the purchase of a generator for the new West Florence Fire Station.
- Awarded a bid to Coastal Asphalt LLC of Conway in the amount of $35,476.75 from previously allocated Road System Maintenance Fee funds to pave the parking lot of Lake City Commerce Park.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $30,000 from Council District 5 Road System Maintenance Fee funds for the rocking of Custer Road.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $15,000 from the council district's infrastructure funding ($1,667 from each district) to assist the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault with building repairs.
- Approved the purchase of 2 acres of property for $10,000 from contingency funds to be used for a boat landing on the Lynches River.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $7,337.50 in Council District 2 Infrastructure funds to assist the city of Johnsonville with repairs to a culvert and a concrete wall to prevent water flow onto city and county properties.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $6,000 from Council District 5 Road System Maintenance Fee funds to for the rocking of T-Model Road.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $1,900 from Council District 5 Road System Maintenance Fee funds for repairs to concrete a driveway on Greenfield Road.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $1,500 from Council District 2 Road System Maintenance Fee funds for the rocking of Fox Bay Road.
- Approved the budget-neutral salary increases of nine positions and the changing of two titles in the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.