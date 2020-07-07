FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council took another step Tuesday toward getting a penny sales tax question on the November ballot.
Eight members of the Florence County Council voted in favor of approving the second reading of ordinance No. 31-2019/20 at a called meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The ninth member of the council, Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby, did not attend the meeting either electronically or in person.
The ordinance adds a proposed question to the November general election ballot. The proposed question would ask Florence County residents to reimpose a 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county.
The recommended question includes $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
The question was proposed by a six-member commission set up to develop and propose the question. The sales tax commission voted 4-2 on June 10 to recommend the ballot question for the County Council.
The Florence County Council voted in October 2019 to create the commission tasked with drafting the ballot question. At that meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill. The city subsequently appointed Frank “Clay” Swaggard, a lawyer at the Wukela Law Firm, and Ronnie Jebaily, brother of Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily, to the commission. Swaggard and Jebaily appointed the sixth and final member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe, who had to be from another municipality in the county. Ellerbe lives in Quinby, which is adjacent to the city of Florence.
"I want everybody to understand that this capital sales tax is not a new tax," Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said after the meeting adjourned. "It is an extension of capital sales tax 2."
The county's second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021. If approved, the third capital project sales tax will immediately go into effect at the same rate as the previous tax.
Dorriety added that the tax revenue is much needed for the community and all throughout the county.
"It's one of best ways we have to fund the needs of our smaller communities," Dorriety said. "Even the city of Florence will be funded from this. So will our fire service. So will our EMS. Everything that concerns the welfare and the well-being of every Florence County citizen is included in this capital sales tax."
Dorriety added that the property taxes collected by the county come to around $35 million per year. The proposed third capital project sales tax, he said, would collect around $20 million in revenues per year, including around 35-40% of revenues from noncounty residents.
"As a taxpayer of Florence County, this is best deal you're going to get on taxes," Dorriety said. "I don't like taxes but the best one I know of is a tax that is a fair tax."
The County Council conducted first reading of the ordinance at its June meeting. The ordinance will likely be up for third and final reading at the July 16 meeting of the Florence County Council. That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Room 803 of the county complex at 180 North Irby St. in Florence.
