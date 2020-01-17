FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence mobile home was destroyed by fire late Friday afternoon.
Windy Hill and Florence firefighters responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Blue Granite Mobile Home Park and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the mobile homes, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters launched an attack and had the fire controlled within 15 minutes, the chief said. A small brush fire started by the burning mobile home also was extinguished by firefighters.
The mobile home was a total loss.
DeLung said nobody was living in the mobile home at the time of the fire, though it had electrical service.
The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, DeLung said.
Windy Hill responded with an engine, a tanker and command staff while Florence responded with an engine company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and deputies with the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
