FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council Thursday morning declared a state of emergency for the county and, in doing so, freed up county officials to speed up purchasing of necessary materials, limit access to the county and to implement a curfew if necessary.
The need for the proclamation, which passed unanimously, is COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that is behind a pandemic that has caused thousands of deaths and sickened hundreds of thousands worldwide.
The proclamation gives Florence County Emergency Management Director Dusty Owens, Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes and Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith authority to “control ingress and egress to areas of Florence County deemed necessary, to suspend or limit non-emergency activities and prohibit public assemblies as they deem necessary.”
It also gives Smith and the county’s chief procurement officer power to “engage in emergency procurement of property, supplies and/or construction deemed necessary to protect and/or preserve life.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until Owens, Smith and Barnes decide the threat from the virus has passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.