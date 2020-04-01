FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County's two largest law enforcement agencies are facing an increased number of "domestic" calls as the state enters its third week of COVID-19.
With schools and universities closed and handling education through online courses and many business closed as well, many families are getting time together whether they want it or not.
"We’ve seen an increase of approximately 36% in domestic incidents reported to us, compared to the same time frame last year," said Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department.
Brandt said he couldn't tie it directly to the virus-related closings.
Florence County sheriff's deputies have seen a similar increase in "domestic" calls, said Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
"If you feel like you're getting tense in the house, separate for a while. Go outside," Kirby said. "You have to make this work. You don't need to be having this problem in front of the kids."
Both agencies have a staffing advantage because of the virus. With schools and courts closed, school resource officers and court officers have been added to shifts.
Kirby said his agency is putting SROs out on patrol in the neighborhoods that feed the school in which they serve plus they are also going out with school bus meal deliveries and are working security at the COVID-19 testing site in Florence.
"We know parents are at work so we're trying to make sure the deputies are out there patrolling," Kirby said.
The agency's move to data-drive police work was paying off even before COVID-19 and reports of burglaries were already falling.
"Got people in the neighborhoods where they need to be and don't have them where we don't need to be," Kirby said.
One area where the sheriff's office is getting calls it didn't before COVID-19 is in reports of out-of-state cars and of large gatherings.
Kirby said so far the agency has responded to at least three calls of gatherings of more than three people as well as reports of cars with New York and New Jersey tags being parked in area yards.
New York City is one location that is experiencing very high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Kirby said his agency has encouraged several people from the New York area to return to their homes there and not to shelter with family members here.
"They can't take a chance of infecting themselves or the community," Kirby said.
