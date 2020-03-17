FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County law enforcement is adjusting to the current spread of COVID-19 to take care of both the public the officers are charged with protecting and the officers themselves.
"Officers may ask to meet outside your residence, business or vehicle for not-emergency situations," Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the situation. "Non-emergency reports may be taken over the phone, however, our citizens should continue to use 911 for emergency calls for service."
That policy will not apply to emergency calls where immediate contact may be necessary, said Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office which will also respond to some non-emergency calls by phone.
Florence Police will also suspend some meetings and courtesy programs in addition to the Citizens' Police Academy, police ride along program and fingerprinting services, Brandt said through the release.
The sheriff's office is also asking for partner agencies to adjust their approach to law enforcement to cut down on possible threats to the county's jail population and corrections officers.
"Unless a custodial arrest cannot be avoided, for the protection of the detention center staff and inmates, we suggest and encourage the use of citations for most non-violent offenses," Nunn said through a release.
Inmates currently booked into the Florence County Detention Center have been screened by the medical staff and the faility is following a disinfectant regime for inmates and staff that includes, among other things, routine hand sanitizing, Nunn said.
"All inmate visitation is by way of video teleconference with the exception of attonreys and their clients," Nunn wrote in the release.
"We appreciate your cooperation and support as we move forward to a return of normalcy soon," Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said through the release.
