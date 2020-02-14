FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are looking for a suspect in connection with an apparently homicide.
Florence County Sheriff's Deputies responded early Friday morning to a call on Lindfield Circle near Effingham and discovered an apparent homicide victim, according to a release from the agency.
Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identy a person of interest in a photograph released by the agency.
This person should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
