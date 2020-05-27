FLORENCE, S.C. -- A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 7 armed robbery of a Florence County convenience store.
Kingyatti Keon Brown, of 702 Wilson Street, Florence, is charged in connection with the incident, which happened at a West Lucas Street store, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
"Store personnel identified Brown, a regular customer, who entered the store on Jan. 7, demanded money from them at gunpoint and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," according to the release.
Brown is described as a 31-year-old man, about 5' 6' tall, who weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. A reward is available for information leading to Brown’s apprehension. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information or to claim the reward.
