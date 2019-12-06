FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a teen reported missing on Nov. 14.
Clarence Vashon McDowell, 17, of 4909 Woods Bay Road, Olanta, was last seen at his residence, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
"At this time, Investigators do not believe McDowell is in imminent danger, but according to family members suffers from some impairment," according to the release.
"McDowell is described as standing approximately 5'6", weighs about 150 pounds, has little to no hair, brown eyes and several scars on his back and arms.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McDowell is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
