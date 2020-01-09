FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.
The robbery happened Jan. 7 at 11:40 p.m. at Susie Q's convenience store at 1311 W. Lucas St., according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The robber entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint, according to the sheriff's office, then left with the cash drawer containing an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
