FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County industrial property has sold for over $6 million.
An industrial property at 2300 Mechanicsville Road, just across Interstate 95 when traveling away from Florence on Mechanicsville Road, has been sold by the Moss Family Trust to two Florida corporations for a total of $6.094 million, according to sales records available online from the Florence County Tax Assessor's Office.
The property is the location of ABB's Florence plant.
ABB is a Swiss-Swedish manufacturer of power and automation technologies for industrial and utility consumers.
Normally, the company operating at the facility would have a lease that would remain intact if ownership of the property changed hands.
The trustees of the Moss Family Trust are based in California, according to information from the Florence County Tax Assessor's Office.
The two corporations buying the property are West Roads Plaza Inc. and Industrial Park Inc. West Roads receives 68.23% of the property, according to a deed filed on Nov. 6. Industrial Park receives the remaining 31.77%.
Both Florida corporations are listed with an address of 4431 W. Roads Drive, West Palm Beach, Fla.
This address is listed as the location of Norpro Orthotics and Prosthetics, according to a Google search. However, the company's website is not currently in operation and a number listed to call was reported out of service.
The two Florida companies purchasing the Florence property appear to be connected to a Florida real estate agent named John Toth.
Toth is listed on the 2019 annual reports of both companies as an officer. Kristof Toth is listed as a vice president of both companies.
A company known as Toth Realty has an address of 4423 W. Roads Drive in West Palm Beach. Its website describes it as a company offering commercial, industrial, and retail real estate for lease.
However, all nine of the properties listed in the company's portfolio are in West Palm Beach. Also, the company describes itself as operating in West Palm Beach for 35 years.
A call to the number listed on Toth Realty's website was not returned but the voicemail recording indicated the number belonged to John Toth.
The Mechanicsville Road property is one of three property transactions over $1 million in Florence County in November.
On Nov. 5, the sale of the Florence County Spec Building was completed for $3.15 million and, on Nov. 1, 607 Second Loop Road was sold by 1 Second Loop LLC to Vineyard Dental for $1.15 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.