FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County family was left homeless by a Friday morning fire off West Clarke Road.
Windy Hill firefighters responded about 7:15 a.m. to 154 West Clark Road, a neighborhood of small homes and mobile homes.
Upon arrival firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the structure, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire, though not before it gutted the structure.
DeLung said neighbors quickly stepped up to organize care for the family, including a run to a store for infant formula for a hungry child.
The Red Cross was also called in to care for the family, he said.
They were assisted at the scene by Florence Fire Department and medics with Florence County EMS.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
DeLung said the cause of the fire is under investigation but not considered to be suspicious.
