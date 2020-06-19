FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission will not be open Saturday for absentee voting in the runoff election for the Democratic nomination for Florence mayor.
However, the office, located at 219 Third Loop Rd., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for absentee balloting.
The people eligible to vote in the runoff are those people who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary held on June 9 and people who did not cast a ballot in either primary held on June 9. Those people who cast ballots in the Republican primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Florence City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily received 47.04% and 44.01% of the vote, respectively, to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
