FLORENCE, S.C. — Absentee balloting is picking up before Tuesday's partisan primary elections.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, said that he has been seeing more people voting in person and by mail before the primaries. He added that the numbers of absentee ballot requests statewide are currently around 250,000, according to South Carolina Elections Commission Executive Director Marci Andino. That number, Alford said, is significantly higher than the normal 60,000 statewide requests.
Alford also offered a reminder to those seeking to cast an absentee ballot by registering for one online. In order to process the application, Alford needs to have a physically signed application by mail, fax, or email.
It is not known if the absentee balloting requests statewide are the result of a higher-than-expected turnout or people voting early who will not be voting on election day.
Alford said in a previous interview with the Morning News that he was not expecting a particularly large turnout for the June 9 primaries. He referenced the 2016 primaries in which 15,670 ballots were cast as a guide for the number of voters projected to cast ballots in the primaries. The number of ballots is equal to 18.49% of the 84,731 registered voters in the county in 2016.
Using the same percentage of voters but multiplying by the 88,635 voters registered as of May 19 indicates that the number of voters in the 2020 primaries would be around 16,400 people.
In 2016, the last presidential election − voter turnouts are usually higher in presidential election years − 64.79% of the registered voters in the county cast a ballot in the general election. Using the latest data available for registered voters in the county, this would indicate that approximately 57,400 people would cast ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
One factor that could hurt voter turnout in Florence County is the lack of Republican primaries in the county. Only two Republican nominations are scheduled to be contested: Florence County sheriff between T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby and the Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham. Graham has more than $13 million in cash on hand for the campaign. None of the Republican challengers has more than $10,842 in cash on hand.
There are two candidates running for Florence City Council seats, but there are two seats available, so both will advance to the general election to face the winners of the Democratic primary.
The South Carolina General Assembly approved and Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill last month expanding the qualifications allowing a person to cast an absentee ballot in the primaries to include people who reside in an area declared to be in a state of emergency. McMaster declared a new state of emergency for the whole state on April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the expansion, those allowed to cast an absentee ballot included voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. Absentee voting is also permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is also permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on election day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before election day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. Absentee voting also is permitted for voters who are working the election and those who are serving as jurors.
The bill also approved the early counting of absentee ballots that were mailed in to elections commissions before election day.
Alford said in a previous interview that he hoped the temporary restrictions could continue past their scheduled expiration on July 1, as the expected number of voters will be significantly higher for the Nov. 3 general election.
South Carolina allows eligible voters to cast absentee ballots in two ways: in person or via mail.
To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.
The deadline to file for an absentee ballot by mail expired on Friday.
That ballot must be filled out and sent by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. on June 9.
