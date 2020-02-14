Florence County drug sweep results in 13 arrests
From staff reports
EFFINGHAM, S.C. – A countywide sweep in the past 48 hours has resulted in 13 arrests on various felony drug charges, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have warrants on a 14th person and are actively seeking him.
As part of Operation Knock Knock, six search warrants and several vehicle stops were executed by the Florence County Narcotics Division, assisted by the Florence County Special Response Team.
The sweep has concentrated on rural areas outside Johnsonville, Coward and the west and south side of Florence, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby noted in a news release.
Charges including distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“This sweep is part of a more aggressive effort by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to take back control of the rampant drug problem facing our communities,” Kirby wrote in news release.
Search warrants were executed at these six locations:
• 777 Cooktown Road, Lake City.
• 338 St. Mark Cemetery Road, Johnsonville.
• 3834 S. Irby St., Florence.
• 3604 Gail Drive, Florence.
• 601 Macks Lake Road, Johnsonville.
• 437 East Friendfield Road, Coward.
Arrested in the series of searches and associated traffic stops, and their charges according to the Florence County Detention Center:
• Chad Jones, 33, of 840 Ben Gause Road, Coward, is charged with second-offense manufacturing or distribution of methamphetamine and possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Stephen Mathews, 35, of 1213 South Friendfield Road, Scranton, is charged with manufacturing or distributing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in a traffic stop.
• Rocky Thompson, 42, of 446½ Macks Lake Road, Johnsonville, was arrested and is being held on a detainer.
• James Powell, 48, of 653 First Neck Road, Johnsonville, was arrested on a detainer.
Also arrested, according to the release, were:
• Robert Allen Thomas
• Charlie McCullum
• James “Jamie” Gray
• Patrick Stone
• Franklin Dylan Gaskins
• Tammy Powell
• Holden Free Powell
• Abigail Morlang
• Ashley Powell
Marquis Allison of 338 St Mark Cemetery Road, Johnsonville, is currently being sought on felony drug arrests warrants. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Florence County Narcotics Division Lt. Allen Rhodes. Callers can remain anonymous.
The approximate cumulative total drugs seized:
• 74 grams of methamphetamine/Ice.
• 27 grams of cocaine.
• 4 pounds of marijuana.
• 37 controlled prescription pills.
• $5,490.00 cash.
• Several small caliber firearms.
