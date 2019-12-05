LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Florence County Disabilities Foundation is looking to a Christmastime tradition to help raise funds for its operations.
This year, the foundation, its board of directors, and several people benefiting from the foundation handcrafted a multitude of ornaments and decorations for a tree to be featured in the Moore Farms Botanical Garden Festival of Trees.
Foundation director Anne Carpenter said decorating the tree had been a "great experience."
"We wanted to be a part of the community," Carpenter said. "We wanted people to see what we are doing."
Carpenter said crafting the decorations had been a team-building experience. She said the tree also allowed the foundation to market itself to the community.
In all 275 ornaments — all hand-crafted — adorn the tree. Most of the ornaments have been reconstructed from items with another purpose. For example, several of the ornaments were made with driftwood.
The festival of trees is open Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moore Farms Botanical Gardens at 100 New Zion Road near Lake City.
A tour of homes is also scheduled to visit the festival of trees on Sunday.
By decorating a tree, the foundation has two opportunities to earn funds.
Carpenter explained that the winner of the festival of trees people's choice contest wins $500.
The foundation also plans to auction off the tree, according to board member Stephanie Rawlinson.
As visitors to the botanical garden walk by the tree, they will be offered the chance to bid on it for the next three days. Bidding will start at $200 and increase in $25 increments.
The funds the foundation receives go into helping provide home alterations for children who have been injured and now must use a wheelchair or other device to get around.
Rawlinson used the example of her own daughter, Mary Catherine. After Mary Catherine was injured in a car accident, she came home to a home that didn't have a bathroom she could access.
"We went to McLeod [Health and Fitness Center] and showered every day," Rawlinson said. "We try to make sure that when those kids come home now, those bathrooms are ready."
Rawlinson said the board hopes to raise $1,500-$2,000 from the tree.
