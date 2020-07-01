FLORENCE, S.C. — This Independence Day, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.
Over the July 4 weekend — 6 p.m. July 3 to 5:59 a.m. July 5 — law enforcement will work to put an end to impaired driving on Florence County roads.
“Our deputies will be out in force this holiday weekend enforcing the traffic laws in an effort to reduce alcohol related accidents and fatalities.” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said in a media advisory. “These tragic accidents are 100 percent preventable. It’s simple. If you drink, don’t drive. Designate a driver, call a friend or even a cab, but don’t get behind the wheel and risk arrest, or even worse, injuring or killing someone else.”
In addition, South Carolina has a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to the purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by anyone under the age of 21.
Under this law, people under age with any measurable amount of alcohol in their system while operating a motor vehicle break the law.
Motorists can report suspected driving under the influence by calling *HP or Emergency 911.
“Sadly, many people think driving impaired is no big deal,” said Barnes. “But the consequences are serious. If we catch you driving under the influence, we will arrest you and charge you with DUI. That DUI will follow you for the rest of your life. Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road. If you are heading to parties this Fourth of July weekend, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
