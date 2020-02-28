FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Sheriff's Office plans to resume a program that uses data to identify areas for strict enforcement.
The program is called Data Drive Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety — DDACTS.
"Using geo-mapping to identify areas which have a high incidence of crime and vehicle crashes, DDACTS employs targeted high visibility traffic enforcement strategies which are proven to reduce both crime and vehicle crashes in particular areas, known as 'hot spots,'" Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.
"Research tell us that there is a clear correlation between vehicle crashes and incidents of crime. Motor vehicles are often used to transport criminals to and from a crime scene, and it is not uncommon for those vehicles to be involved in traffic violations or crashes during the process. If not directly involved in a crash, these vehicles are often the cause of other crashes," Nunn wrote.
"Unlike some other models of enforcement, DDACTS is an open and transparent process which involves not just law enforcement, but the neighborhood watch organizations, homeowner’s associations, businesses in the area and media," Nunn said. "Areas selected for high visibility enforcement are objectively chosen by the frequency of motor vehicle crashes and crimes and publicized ahead of time. Another goal of DDACTS is to build stronger relationships with stakeholders and other partners in the community."
Beginning Friday traffic laws will be strictly enforced, not just by patrol units, but by other divisions in both marked and unmarked units.
"When in the high visibility enforcement areas, you will observe units operating their rear blue lights, even when not on a stop. In addition, routine citizen and pedestrian encounters will be increased," Nunn said.
The five "hot spots" chosen for this period are"
- South Cashua Drive area.
- East Palmetto Street/Highway 327.
- Howe Springs Road area.
- Rae Street/Lassie Street in Lake City.
“We know from past experience that DDACTS works to reduce social harm in our communities,” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said in the media advisory.
“Now, with more reliable data and mapping capabilities, we are excited to reinstitute this enforcement model. In an era of increasing demands and limited resources, a model like DDACTS allows law enforcement the ability to do more without increasing costs," Barnes said.
"The success of DDACTS depends on the cooperation and involvement of the stakeholders in the community. We welcome the support of the various partnership groups and media as we re-implement this effective program.”
