FLORENCE, S.C. — About 7 p.m. New Year's Eve several Florence County sheriff's deputies and Chief Deputy Glen Kirby gathered in the parking lot at the county's judicial center in Florence to make a social media video on impaired driving and to compare notes about the night ahead.
By 7 p.m. the deputies had already had a full shift, said Lt. Tony Fox, who oversees the traffic unit. A barricaded and suicidal person and a missing person search had both been resolved successfully.
As the sun set on a holiday known for excessive alcohol consumption and impaired driving, traffic unit deputies — and other agencies throughout the county — hit the roads.
After the impromptu gathering ended Fox drove through several Florence neighborhoods before heading for an area of East Palmetto Street known for speed.
At 7:39 p.m., after only a few minutes in his preferred location, Fox had pulled over a car with Pennsylvania tags after it turned off East Palmetto Street and headed south on Freedom Boulevard. After the driver's paperwork checked out he was given a warning and sent on his way. Fox returned to East Palmetto Street.
"That car doesn't have any tail lights," Fox said within a minute of pulling into the median of the street.
Fox caught up with the SUV as it approached Francis Marion University and made the stop at 7:51 p.m.
While Fox was talking to the diver of the SUV — a rental car — an off-duty deputy reported a suspected impaired driver on Paper Mill Road.
Fox, the nearest deputy, rolled that direction and searched Paper Mill Road first, then East National Cemetery Road before ruling the report likely unfounded.
During that search one of the traffic enforcement deputies responded to a car-in-the-ditch call on Effingham Highway — a call that ended with a DUI arrest.
Fox rolled up on the crash scene at about 8:15 p.m. to back up the deputy and to free him up to return to the detention center in Effingham and take care of processing his suspect.
The driver had missed a driveway and had instead driven the car nose first into the ditch with the rear sticking up into the road and the just-missed driveway.
Fox worked the wreck and waited for the tow truck so as not to tie up a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was likely busy and needed elsewhere.
Fox and Auto Exchange recovery truck operator Kenneth Todd worked with a shovel and two neighbors to get the car out of the ditch and onto the rollback with as little additional damage as possible.
Mission accomplished. Ditch and roadway cleared.
By 9:18 p.m. Fox was at the law enforcement complex in Effingham to drop off paperwork, touch base with Cpl. Jason Plowden, who was wrapping up an arrest and about to roll to Timmonsville where police had a suspected impaired driver stopped — and hand off a reporter to Plowden.
Plowden, a former trooper, said he takes impaired driving personally. It shows.
Plowden was the 2018 DUI officer of the year for the National Interdiction Conference and the 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network DUI officer of the year for 2018 and 2019.
Plowden had been in Effingham since his shift started with two traffic stops, both near the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 301. Both ended with suspects transported back to the law enforcement complex for processing.
There is no quick way to get from Effingham to Timmonsville, Plowden said as he worked his way through traffic on South Irby Street as he headed toward Alligator Road.
On the way to Timmonsville Plowden pulled over a pickup truck that crossed the right-side white line several times. Turned out the driver was not impaired and had been pulled over by Plowden before.
Once in Timmonsville Plowden rolled to the Smith Street traffic stop just before 10 p.m. where he conducted a series of field sobriety tests in clear view of the camera in his cruiser, which recorded the results.
The driver was charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and served with an outstanding warrant.
The arrest and processing took about an hour.
Fox said the average DUI arrest takes about two hours but the unit works to reduce the time through teamwork.
In this instance, Timmonsville police officers Andrew Legette and Brandon Floyd were left to wrap up the initial traffic stop while Plowden took the suspect to the law enforcement complex.
At about 10:50 Plowden left Effingham for Florence to drop a reporter off at the Morning News and get a burger from Wendy's before working out his shift to 2 a.m.
The enforcement unit still had two checkpoints to work and traffic in between.
Editor's Note: Digital Editor Matt Robertson on New Year's Eve did a ride along with Florence County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Enforcement Unit.
