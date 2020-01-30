JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff’s deputies executed two search warrants Thursday at two residences in southern Florence County and seized guns and drugs.
Members of the agency’s special response team working with narcotics agents and investigators served the warrants on Quail Road and on Mill Branch Road in the Vox Community, said Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
At the Quail Road residence they seized heroin, crack, pills, marijuana and a pistol.
At the Mill Branch Road residence deputies seized guns, Kirby said.
