LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Lake City teen.
According to investigators, Shycria Leasea Carson, 14, of Preston Road, was last seen at her residence this Monday at approximately 1 a.m.
Carson is a black female, about 5'10" tall who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding her location is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
