FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing Florence woman.
Lola Andora Moprris, 18, of Lakeview Drive was last seen June 16 at her residence.
Morris is described as a white female who is approximately 5' tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds with dyed black hair. According to family members, she also has a tattoo of four (4) stars on her right leg, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iphone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
