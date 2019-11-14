FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged following a brief narcotics investigation and an early Thursday morning raid.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies, narcotics investigators and SWAT team members searched a residence at 584 Silver Leaf Road in Florence, according to a release from the agency.
"More recently, it was documented that EMS had responded to an overdose call at this location which resulted in that person’s death," Chief Deputy Glen Kirby wrote in the release on the search. "During a brief investigation, Narcotics Investigators were able to secure two controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamines from two separate individuals at that location."
The search of the residence turned up 1/8 ounce of powder fentanyl and two grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to the release.
As a result of the investigation and search deputies arrested Tracy Dixon, 35, of 584 Silver Leaf Road, Florence, who is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Deputies also arrested Jimmy Wardy Jr., 42 of 3302 Plantation Drive, Florence, who is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, according to the release.
