EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- Investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a dollar store at gunpoint Thursday morning.
The suspect entered the store on at 5350 South Irby Street at 9:55 a.m., demanded money at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of money, said Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
Kirby said the suspect left the store and ran behind the building and may have gotten into a car at that point, Kirby said.
Deputies and the agency's dog team searched the area but didn't find the suspect.
No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.
Investigators ask that anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or location of the suspect contact agency at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
